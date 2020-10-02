Head-To-Head Review: Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) versus Acushnet (OTCMKTS:GOLF)

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) and Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acushnet and Alliance Sports Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $1.68 billion 1.54 $121.07 million $1.60 21.80 Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Sports Group.

Profitability

This table compares Acushnet and Alliance Sports Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 3.94% 7.91% 4.02% Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Acushnet shares are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Acushnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Alliance Sports Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Acushnet has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Sports Group has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Acushnet and Alliance Sports Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 2 6 1 0 1.89 Alliance Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acushnet currently has a consensus target price of $28.43, indicating a potential downside of 18.58%. Given Acushnet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acushnet is more favorable than Alliance Sports Group.

Summary

Acushnet beats Alliance Sports Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment offers golf balls, such as Pro V1, Pro V1x, AVX, Tour Soft, Velocity, DT TruSoft, and Pinnacle golf balls, as well as provides custom imprinted golf balls with corporate logos, tournament logos, country club or resort logos, and personalization on Titleist and Pinnacle golf balls. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist Golf Gear segment designs and develops golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel gears, head covers, and other golf gears, as well as offers customization and personalization of products in Titleist golf gear. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment provides shoes, such as traditional, spikeless, athletic, and casual shoes; gloves that include leather construction, synthetic, leather/synthetic combination, and specialty gloves; and outerwear and apparels, such as performance outerwear, performance golf apparels, and golf leisure women apparels. It sells its products through golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other qualified retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

Alliance Sports Group Company Profile

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains in the United States. It also offers ankle/wrist weights, body balls, core training products, electronics, gloves, hand/forearm products, hand weights, jump ropes, resistance bands, workout mats, yoga/Pilates items, and fitness apparel; and trimwear, accessories, and wellness products. The company offers its products through brands, including NEBO, Quarrow Fishing Products, Iprotec Firearm Lighting, Weatherrite Outdoor, Bollinger Fitness, Solaire Trimwear, and True Utility. It was formerly known as Bollinger Industries, Inc. and changed Alliance Sports Group, L.P. Alliance Sports Group, L.P. was founded in 1974 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

