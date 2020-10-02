HealthWarehouse.com Inc (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HealthWarehouse.com Inc (OTCMKTS:HEWA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

HealthWarehouse.com stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. 23,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,154. HealthWarehouse.com has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

