Hellofresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hellofresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Commerzbank initiated coverage on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hellofresh alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798. Hellofresh has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.