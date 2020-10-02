HelloGold Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $197,079.39 and approximately $26.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00257220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00086883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.40 or 0.01529642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00171015 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

