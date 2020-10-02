Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Down 16.8% in September

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 116,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMTV. TheStreet downgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

HMTV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. 12,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,012. The stock has a market cap of $345.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.81. Hemisphere Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 10,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $402,583.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,579 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $49,597.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,700.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,629 shares of company stock worth $302,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 774,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 400.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares during the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

