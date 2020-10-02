Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) shares were down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 792,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,642% from the average daily volume of 45,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

