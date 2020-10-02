Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Up 22.4% in September

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. 1,085,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06. Hologic has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hologic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,423,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,707 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.