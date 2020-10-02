Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 528.1% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 163,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 211,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. 1,437,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,668. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.68. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

