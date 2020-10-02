Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Down 14.8% in September

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Richard R. Porter sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $64,341.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,514.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hurco Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hurco Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 299,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hurco Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Hurco Companies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 371,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 91,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

HURC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 4,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,219. The company has a market cap of $183.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $39.38.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

