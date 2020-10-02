iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

ICAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,007,325.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,911 shares in the company, valued at $387,196.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,794 shares of company stock worth $658,688. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 2,885.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 92,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 50.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

ICAD stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 162,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,434. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $212.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.32. iCAD has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.69%. Research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

