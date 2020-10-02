Idea Chain Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162,591.00 (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00017062 BTC on major exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a total market capitalization of $74.26 million and approximately $162,591.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00257633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.01522428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00171887 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.