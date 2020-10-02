IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. IHS Markit updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.76-2.78 EPS.

IHS Markit stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

