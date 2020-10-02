IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 146,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 52,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,676. The company has a market cap of $9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. IMAC has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.