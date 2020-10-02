IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 146,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.79. 52,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,676. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -3.48. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

