Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) and CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Head-To-Head Comparison

CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) and Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get CTD alerts:

This table compares CTD and Image Chain Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTD -866.25% -4,537.83% -250.28% Image Chain Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CTD and Image Chain Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTD 0 0 0 0 N/A Image Chain Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CTD has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Image Chain Group has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CTD shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of CTD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTD and Image Chain Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTD $1.01 million 19.62 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Image Chain Group $1.36 million 37.77 -$2.92 million N/A N/A

Image Chain Group has higher revenue and earnings than CTD.

Summary

Image Chain Group beats CTD on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTD Company Profile

CTD Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. CTD Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Image Chain Group Company Profile

Image Chain Group Limited, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in producing, marketing, and selling tea polyphenol products. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for CTD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.