ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.69) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON IMM traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 11.41 ($0.15). The company had a trading volume of 455,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,005. ImmuPharma has a 52 week low of GBX 6.91 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.29 ($0.42). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.33. The company has a market cap of $28.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.73.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

