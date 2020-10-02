Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on ILPT shares. BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILPT stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.79. 179,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,924. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

