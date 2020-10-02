Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFNNF. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. 136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,214. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

