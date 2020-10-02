InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
INMD stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. 421,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on INMD. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
