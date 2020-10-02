InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

INMD stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. 421,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 511,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 248,357 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 664,492.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 657,848 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on INMD. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.