Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives $23.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on INGXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

