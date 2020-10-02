Insight Protocol Price Down 59.6% Over Last 7 Days (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 59.6% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1.41 million worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00044029 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.33 or 0.05263763 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009480 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057832 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,232,451 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.