InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Up 19.6% in September

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut InterGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other InterGroup news, Director Babin C. Jerold sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $70,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterGroup stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of InterGroup worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTG remained flat at $$31.25 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381. InterGroup has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

About InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

