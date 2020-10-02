Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $10.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,498. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $5,369,798.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

