Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 119,277 call options on the company. This is an increase of 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,565 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 18th. FBN Securities started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,352,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,288,413 shares of company stock worth $200,840,229. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,528,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,241,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,506,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,007. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,118.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

