iShares, Inc. – iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSE:EWH) Short Interest Update

iShares, Inc. – iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSE:EWH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,464,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

EWH stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,957. iShares, Inc. – iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

