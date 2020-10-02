James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) vs. Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Critical Review

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Palomar has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Palomar and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 28.80% 17.46% 10.34% James River Group -0.38% 4.42% 0.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palomar and James River Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million 24.25 $10.62 million $1.73 62.37 James River Group $907.13 million 1.50 $38.34 million $1.40 31.76

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. James River Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Palomar and James River Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 5 0 2.83 James River Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Palomar presently has a consensus price target of $70.50, suggesting a potential downside of 34.66%. James River Group has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. Given James River Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe James River Group is more favorable than Palomar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of James River Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palomar beats James River Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, agriculture, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, Missouri, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Alabama, Connecticut, and Mississippi. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

