KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PPRUY stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93. KERING S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68.

PPRUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

