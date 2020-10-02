Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $147.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,557. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.61. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit