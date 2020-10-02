Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Short Interest Update

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $147.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,557. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.61. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

