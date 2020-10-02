Kin (KIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,340.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 36.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Kin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Stellarport, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OTCBTC. Kin has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $35,340.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00256356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.01521345 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00170590 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, YoBit, COSS, Allbit, DDEX, Bancor Network, Stellarport, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

