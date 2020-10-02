Kin (KIN) Market Cap Reaches $10.57 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 36.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Allbit, Stellarport and OTCBTC. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $35,340.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00256356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.01521345 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00170590 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, COSS, IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, HitBTC, DDEX and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

