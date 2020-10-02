KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC cut shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.57.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

