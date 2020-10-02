KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR alerts:

Shares of KHNGY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.82. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $40.21.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.