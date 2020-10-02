Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

LBAI stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.23. 94,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $516.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.