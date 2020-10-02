Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of LSGOF stock remained flat at $$6.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Analyst Recommendations for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

