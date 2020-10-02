Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of LSGOF stock remained flat at $$6.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

