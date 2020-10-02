Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Issues Earnings Results

Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Lansdowne Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

