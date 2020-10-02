Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) & Methanex (OTCMKTS:MEOH) Financial Analysis

Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. 93.0% of Laxai Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Laxai Pharma has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laxai Pharma and Methanex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Methanex $2.78 billion 0.64 $87.77 million $0.93 25.06

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than Laxai Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Laxai Pharma and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A Methanex -1.66% -4.07% -1.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Laxai Pharma and Methanex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laxai Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Methanex 3 7 5 0 2.13

Methanex has a consensus price target of $25.15, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Methanex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Methanex is more favorable than Laxai Pharma.

Summary

Methanex beats Laxai Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laxai Pharma

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs. The company was formerly known as Nexgen Biofuels Ltd. and changed its name to Laxai Pharma, Ltd. in February, 2010. Laxai Pharma, Ltd. is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. The company serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

