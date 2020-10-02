Lendingblock (LND) Achieves Market Cap of $165,411.45

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. One Lendingblock token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and HitBTC. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $165,411.45 and $20.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00258145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00086968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01524670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00171606 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 tokens. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

