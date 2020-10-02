Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,450.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $1,450.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.01286247 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14,191.18 or 1.35063385 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 693,066,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, YoBit, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

