Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $1,450.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.01286247 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14,191.18 or 1.35063385 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 693,066,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Braziliex, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

