Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.30. Lithia Motors also updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 6.10-6.40 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.14.
Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $246.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.09. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $278.14.
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $61,553.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,189.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
