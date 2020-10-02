Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.30. Lithia Motors also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.10-6.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.14.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $246.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.09. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $278.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $61,553.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,189.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

