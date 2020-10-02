Livenodes 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and CoinExchange. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00296772 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00399150 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012959 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008304 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001500 BTC.

