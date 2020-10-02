Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.46. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $5.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $24.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $24.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $26.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.05 to $27.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $236,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 65,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.58. 1,216,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,602. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

