LTC Properties Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 89.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.42. 304,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,021. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTC. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

