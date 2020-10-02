Maker Price Reaches $548.66 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Maker has a market cap of $551.72 million and approximately $51.04 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $548.66 or 0.05221840 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044168 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00033382 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, IDEX, BitMart, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, CoinMex, OasisDEX, Switcheo Network, Bibox, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

