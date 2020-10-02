MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.64-5.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.615-5.615 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.53 billion.MCCORMICK & CO /SH also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.64-5.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.55.

NYSE MKC opened at $193.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.16. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $211.07.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

