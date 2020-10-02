Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Short Interest Update

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 246.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 137,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 97,947 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 317.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 268,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 204,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 54,096 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mechel PAO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,248. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mechel PAO from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

