MediBloc [QRC20] Price Down 14.4% This Week (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,550.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.41 or 0.03264566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.68 or 0.02072755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00426206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00943329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00619493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00049170 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009995 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.