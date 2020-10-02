Melon (MLN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.57 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $33.57 million and $1.64 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be purchased for $26.86 or 0.00254552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Melon Token Profile

MLN is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

