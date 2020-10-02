Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.92% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

NYSE:MTR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 2,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 84.29%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.