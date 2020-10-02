Metaverse ETP Market Cap Achieves $13.62 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $169,445.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.77 or 0.03267576 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,042,850 coins and its circulating supply is 79,042,745 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.